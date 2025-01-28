A competition which aims to champion Manx produce across the island will return this year.

The entry deadline for Manx Menu 2025 has now been extended to Wednesday, February 5, giving hospitality businesses and food producers extra time to apply.

Now in its second year, the initiative, organised by Business Isle of Man and Visit Isle of Man, aims to shine a spotlight on the island’s finest food and drink heroes.

Between February 14 and March 31, participating businesses across the island will feature locally sourced ingredients in their menu items - and the public will be invited to vote for their favourites across a number of categories, including ‘Small Plates’, ‘Desserts’, and ‘Cocktails’.

To enter, visit www.manxmenu.im.

Here’s look at some of last year’s award winners...

Last year's Manx Menu starter/light bites award winner was Frank Matcham’s, Douglas for their pan seared scallops
Last year's product of the year in the drink category was Outlier Distilling Company for their Hoolie Manx Rum
Greens Café were highly commended at last year's Manx Menu awards for their Greens Yoghurt Cake
The Boatyard were the overall Manx Menu winners last year
