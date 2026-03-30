A man who posted false accusations about a trainee nurse on Facebook has been put on probation for a year and handed a restraining order.
Forty-five-year-old James Owen denied sending a false message to cause annoyance, inconvenience, or anxiety, but was found guilty after a trial.
Owen, of Malew Street, Castletown, must also pay prosecution costs of £1,250, due to the case going to trial.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the victim was informed about a number of Facebook posts about her by Owen on May 11 last year.
They were posted on Facebook forums relating to the Isle of Man, alleging she had abused vulnerable adults.
She was said to be training to become a nurse, so she had to inform her employer.
He was arrested on July 2, and when interviewed by police admitted writing the posts, but claimed they were factual.
On July 21, Owen was charged and replied: ‘If that family hadn’t fitted me up, that wouldn’t have been put online.’
Ms Carroon said that the prosecution was submitting an application for a restraining order.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client would not be objecting to the restraining order.
The advocate said that there was a lot of information in the probation report that he would not go into in open court.
‘Mr Owen accepts the conclusions of the probation report regarding work that can be done,’ said the advocate.
‘It’s going to take some time, they are poles apart.
‘Mr Owen has his beliefs and views.
‘There has been a lot going on in terms of his personal life.’
Magistrates issued a 12-month restraining order, which will prohibit Owen from contacting the woman, including via social media, email, or 3rd parties.
He will pay the costs at a rate of £20 per week.