Peel’s Boatyard restaurant is once again celebrating success after being named among the winners of this year’s Manx Menu initiative.
For The Boatyard, it marks the third year the seafood restaurant has been recognised as part of the campaign.
Owner and general manager Robin Mowat, whose business has been operating on Peel’s quayside since 2013, said supporting local producers is a key part of the restaurant’s identity.
‘I think it’s essential for us as an island restaurant,’ he said. ‘We’re not just here for the locals, although we obviously love them, but when tourists visit we’re ambassadors for the island.
‘Visitors want to try something unique and have an experience they can’t get elsewhere. That’s why we use so much Manx produce and make our dishes stand out from what people might find elsewhere.’
The Boatyard’s Manx Menu entry is a specially curated three-course offering designed to celebrate the best of local ingredients.
Guests can enjoy the full three-course experience or choose individual dishes, with each course showcasing produce from a range of Manx suppliers including Tate’s of Peel, Staarvey Farm, Horne Seafood, The Fish Market, Isle of Man Creamery, Laxey Flour, Manx Honey, Davison’s and Allanson’s Farm Produce.
From the sea, diners can enjoy pan-fried local king scallops served with smooth Manx parsnip purée, black pudding, apple crisp, a delicate langoustine cigar and a rich Manx cider velouté.
The land-inspired course features a Manx lamb cutlet accompanied by rosemary lamb sausage, lamb breast potato croquettes, Manx kale, smoked mashed potato and a vibrant lamb fat chimichurri.
To finish, the restaurant celebrates a traditional favourite with homemade bonnag bread and butter pudding, enriched with Fynoderee rum-soaked raisins, served with Davison’s vanilla ice cream and finished with a drizzle of Manx honey.
Mr Mowat said the restaurant’s Manx Menu entry is very much a team effort, with staff across the kitchen contributing ideas and helping shape the final dishes.
Due to its popularity with diners, he expects the dishes to remain on the menu beyond March, particularly the bonnag pudding which he describes as ‘incredible’.
Mr Mowat said taking part in the Manx Menu initiative also helps highlight the strength of the island’s food and drink sector.
‘There are so many fantastic producers here on the island and it’s great to be able to showcase their ingredients in our dishes,’ he said.
‘Events like this remind people just how much quality produce we have on our doorstep, from seafood and meat to dairy, flour and honey.’
Following the theme of sea, land and tradition, The Boatyard aims to continue delivering dishes that showcase the island’s produce and create memorable dining experiences for both regular customers and visitors alike.
The Boatyard is open Wednesday to Saturday for lunch from noon to 2pm and dinner from 5.30pm to 8.45pm, with evening service only on Sundays.