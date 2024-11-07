A Manx Motor Neurone charity has merged its two annual Christmas fairs into one, which is set to be held in St John’s at the weekend.
The ‘Christmas Craft and Cake Fair’ will take place at St John’s Methodist Hall and St John’s Church Hall on Saturday (November 9) from 11am to 4pm.
A spokesperson from the island’s Motor Neurone Disease Association said: ‘MNDA IOM will be bringing together its Christmas Craft Fair featuring talented local crafters, and the Christmas Fair which was traditionally held at Corrin Court in Onchan, to give supporters a chance to buy their Christmas gifts, have lunch and pick up their handmade Christmas cakes and foodie treats.’
Anne Duggan, chair of MNDA IoM, said: ‘Having two events was putting a strain on our resources and so merging them together made sense.
‘We are a small local charity, and so we’re fortunate to be able to offer prompt, practical support in the island without any red tape or other delays.’