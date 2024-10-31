Manx National Heritage’s Katie King was the guest speaker at the Probus Club’s latest meeting.
Katie who is MNH’s curator of art and social history, delivered an engaging talk to club members about the national art collection cared for by the organisation.
She talked in detail about how the team prepared and curated the rehang of the national art gallery at the Manx Museum in December 2023, and explained more about the art collection based at the Manx Museum in Douglas.
A spokesperson for the club added: ‘We were all so interested that members will be heading to the art gallery very soon to explore all the paintings.’
New members are very welcome to join the club at its new venue of Douglas Golf Club.
If you are interested please contact club secretary Stephen Whittam on 625266.