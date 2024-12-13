Tonight (Friday), the Manx Museum will host a compelling lecture titled The Darker Skies of Mann, delivered by renowned astronomer Howard Parkin.
Organised by Manx National Heritage (MNH), the event will delve into the Isle of Man’s renowned dark skies and the growing issue of light pollution that threatens their preservation.
The Isle of Man is celebrated as one of the premier stargazing destinations in the British Isles, boasting 26 designated Dark Sky Discovery Sites.
These locations offer pristine views of the night sky, free from the interference of urban lighting.
However, as Howard Parkin will highlight, this status is increasingly under threat.
Speaking ahead of the lecture, Mr. Parkin emphasised the importance of safeguarding the island’s night skies:
‘Out of all the various pollutions humans create, light pollution is one of the most prevalent forms of pollution facing our island and its prestigious Dark Skies Discovery status.
‘This relatively silent form of pollution impacts our wildlife, eco systems, health, wellbeing, energy use, climate and our island’s incredible dark skies.
‘As an island nation, we need to do all we can to protect it.’
In addition to his insights on light pollution and its effects, Mr. Parkin will also be signing copies of his book, Space for Dark Skies.
The book will be available for purchase at the event for £20, with a discounted price offered to attendees who pre-order when buying a lecture ticket.
Tickets for the event are priced at £15, or £30 for a combined ticket and book package.
Doors to the Manx Museum Lecture Theatre will open at 5:30pm tonight, with the lecture beginning promptly at 6pm.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance through the Manx National Heritage website: manxnationalheritage.im/whats-on.