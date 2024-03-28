Manx National Heritage has reopened its visitor attractions across the Isle of Man for the 2024 visitor season.
The sites, including the Great Laxey Wheel, Castle Rushen, Peel Castle, Cregneash, Rushen Abbey and the Grove Museum, are open and ready to welcome visitors.
Sittings will recommence at the Old House of Keys on Saturday, March 30, when tours of Castletown’s heritage sites, including the the Old Grammar School and the Nautical Museum, can also be booked.
Extended opening hours will be in place at both Peel Castle and the Great Laxey Wheel during June, July and August, while Cregneash will be open for an additional two and a half hours a day throughout the summer season.
Upon request, Manx National Heritage sites can also open for additional extended hours to accommodate visiting tour groups and cruise ship visits.
Connie Lovel, executive director for Manx National Heritage, said: ‘Spring and our sites reopening is always a time of year we very much look forward to as our site teams, volunteers and supporters bring the Manx National Heritage sites to life for residents and visitors to the island to enjoy.
‘From discovering the second phase of conservation work underway at the Great Laxey Wheel, visiting the “All at Sea” exhibition at the House of Manannan, or coming along to the Manx Museum to view the recently re-presented National Art Gallery, there are special events, exhibitions and many other activities to look forward to throughout the months ahead.’ Over 40 events are available to browse and book on the Manx National Heritage website, with highlights including Manx Wildlife Week which takes places from April 27 until May 5.
Sites are open from Thursday, March 28 until Sunday, November 3. Information on opening times, events and exhibitions are published on www.manxnationalheritage.im