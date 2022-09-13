Manx National Heritage sites to shut on Monday to mark Queen’s funeral
Tuesday 13th September 2022 1:30 pm
Castle Rushen and other MNH sites will be shut on Monday (James Qualtrough on Unsplash )
As a mark of respect, all Manx National Heritage sites will be closed on Monday, September 19, the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.
Planned MNH events have been rescheduled.
The sites will re-open again as usual on Tuesday, September 20.
