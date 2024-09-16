The largest heritage event in the Isle of Man’s calendar returns for its 15th anniversary year next month, when Manx National Heritage’s open days take place over two consecutive weekends from October 4-6 and October 11-13.
The weekends provide free public access to buildings, landscapes and displays all over the island, with some being opened up for the first time.
Executive director of Manx National Heritage Connie Lovel said: ‘The heritage open days have become embedded in our annual programme and we know many people look forward to it.
‘The event originally started with the idea of opening places that were normally hidden from view or difficult to access. Fifteen years on, it has become a celebration of the island’s built and natural heritage, and the many aspects of Manx culture.’
Within the programme, MNH will be offering the opportunity to explore the natural history collections at the Manx Museum; an opportunity to discover the work involved in conserving objects and curating the TT gallery; a behind the scenes opportunity to explore the national art collection and an insight into the work underway to curate the world’s largest Archibald Knox exhibition at the Manx Museum in 2025.
There will also be a Manx language tour of MNH’s ‘Large Object Store’ offering the opportunity to learn about some of the larger objects in the national collection.
Partner events include a folklore tour of Port Cornaa with Culture Vannin, a behind the scenes tour of Douglas City Hall, an open house at the Gaiety Theatre and performances on the Wurlizter Organ in the Villa Arcade.
Guided tours of King William’s College, Isle of Man Railways Workshops, Golden Meadow Mill and Lorne House will also take place.
The full programme can be found online at https://manxnationalheritage.im/whats-on/detail/heritage-open-days-2024/.
You can book via Eventbrite from midday on Thursday, September 19, when a booking link will be shared via the Manx National Heritage Facebook page and on manxnationalheritage.im.