Friends Katie Christian and Sian Coleman discovered their shared ambition through a mutual friend but hiked the trail separately, staying in close contact throughout.
Katie began her trek on March 16 and finished on August 18, while Sian started on May 12 and completed the journey on September 18.
Katie said: ‘We spoke for hours about kit and logistics, and we also went on practice camping trips. We kept in touch with each other through all the stages of our journeys.
‘We both hiked a self-supported hike, meaning we carried our shelter, sleeping systems, stove, food and water. Our packs weighed between 15kg and 22kg. We camped the entire way, filtering water from streams and lakes, digging holes with our titanium trowels and using our reusable “Kula Clothes”. I personally had one outfit the entire way, with two pairs of Merino wool knickers.’
The trail crosses five major regions: the desert, the High Sierra, Northern California, Oregon and Washington. Katie faced sub-zero temperatures and heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada, while Sian contended with desert heat and wildfires.
Both women also encountered wildlife including bears, rattlesnakes, elk and marmots.
Resupplying along the route often meant hitchhiking into towns and relying on the kindness of strangers.
‘I was blown away by how kind people were,’ Katie said. ‘People would pick us up, offer a place to stay, let us shower and wash our clothes.’
Katie and Sian have now joined the small number of hikers who successfully complete the Pacific Crest Trail each year.