A Manx plastering firm has paid tribute to a former colleague who died suddenly on a plane back from Bulgaria.
Chris Neill, 40, was travelling back from Burgas to John Lennon Airport in Liverpool on a Jet2 flight with his two sons on Monday, September 16 when he fell ill.
The flight was diverted to Cologne in Germany but as Mr Neill was being helped off the plane by medics he collapsed and sadly passed away a short time later.
It is believed he may have suffered a heart attack.
Mr Neill came to the Isle of Man to work around 18 months ago and worked for Ramsey-based 1st Choice Plastering Ltd.
He lived in Douglas but left the island just after the Isle of Man TT this year to move back to England.
Gary Gaines, of 1st Choice Plastering paid tribute saying: ‘Chris was a really nice guy. He was generous and really down to earth.
‘He was also a loving dad and great with his kids. It was a real shock to hear what happened and a great loss.’
Mr Neill’s dad Malcolm flew to Germany to bring back his grandchildren.
Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Mr Neill said his son was ‘liked by everyone.’
‘On the flight back [from Bulgaria] he felt ill and they didn't know what was wrong.’ he said.
‘They landed in Germany on their way back and as he was helped down the stairs he collapsed. He was dead when they got him in the ambulance.
‘He was a staunch Everton fan and brought his children up as Everton fans.
‘He lived life to the full and he was bubbly. He was 6ft 4in and went to the gym every day, he was massive.
‘He lived for his children.
‘He was full of fun, bubbly, he would do anything for anybody. I know people say that when someone dies but he would have. He was really liked by everyone.’
Chris’s parents have since set up a gofundme page to bring his son home from Germany which has so far raised more than £16,000.
On the page, Malcolm says: ‘We believe Chris thought he had insurance through his bank account but it transpires he had let the renewal expire.
‘It is going to cost approximately £12-£15,000 to get him home which his parents just don't have.
‘Please help bring Chris home for his parents and kids’ sake. Thank you from all the family and friends of Chris.
‘Anything more than is actually needed for his repatriation will be put in trusts for his two sons.’