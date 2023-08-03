Hosted in a bunting decorated Lezayre Community Hall, there were over 900 entries in the 139 different classes.
The classes ranged from children’s photography and crops to a wide array of flowers, vegetables, fruit, eggs, honey and alcohol.
Leroy Bonnick, the Isle of Man’s Prison governor, officially opened the show and offered his thanks to all of the exhibitors and complimented the efforts of the organising committee for keeping this parish tradition alive.
A bumble bee quiz, a treasure hunt and a new ‘spot the wallaby’ game was enjoyed thoroughly by the children, and tasty home made refreshments were provided by the Sulby Methodist Church group.
Drew Hill won ‘best junior in show’, securing the coveted rosette and the Billy and Barbara Graham Memorial Cup, with his miniature garden entry. Overall ‘best in show’ went to David Renshaw with a wooden carved kingfisher, in the hard handicrafts section, taking home the top prize and the Merle Matthews Trophy.
Show secretary Kirstie Martin said: ‘As a result of the positive experience brand new exhibitors have here in our show, we hope that as well as returning to our show next year, they go on to support other local shows with entries.’