A Manx skateboarder has hailed the return of the World Downhill Skateboarding Championship to the Isle of Man after securing a podium finish in front of a home crowd.
Juan Callister, who was competing in the event for the second year, finished third in the qualifying series (QS) class as around 60 riders from across the globe took on a high-speed section of the iconic TT Mountain Course over the weekend.
Following a successful debut on the island last year, the championship returned on a larger scale, with competitors racing from Guthrie's Memorial to Ramsey Hairpin, a challenging stretch renowned for its fast, technical corners.
The Kirk Michael man said the opportunity to test himself on a closed road was what first attracted him to the sport.
He said: 'It's just pushing limits, really. I'm an adrenaline junkie, and when you get a chance to do something like that, it's just exciting.'
After qualifying strongly on Saturday in wet conditions, the Manxman earned a favourable starting position heading into the knockout races.
He admitted he had been drawn against three far more experienced competitors and was not expecting to challenge for the top places.
'I qualified well when the rain came,' he said. 'I think I just pushed things a little bit more than everyone else, which gave me a really good qualifying time and put me in good stead.'
Juan made an excellent start to his race, taking the lead before the opening corner by carrying as much speed as possible down the hill.
However, he lost momentum through the first turn before pushing hard in an attempt to regain ground, only to run wide at Water Works and crash into the protective straw bales.
Fortunately, he escaped injury and was able to continue.
Although he finished fourth in the race itself, the result was enough to secure third place in the QS class and a place on the podium.
Juan also praised the support he received from spectators lining the course, including family and friends cheering him on throughout the weekend.
Reflecting on the event's return to the Isle of Man, he believes it is becoming another showcase for the island's passion for motorsport.
He said: 'The Manx public welcome them back again because they love being here. They love the Manx public, they love our kind of way of life and our love for all things motorsport.'
Organisers expanded this year's event following the success of its inaugural staging in 2025, which attracted a worldwide audience of more than 14 million viewers through international broadcasts.
This year's championship was also filmed live by several broadcasters, including Channel 4, further increasing the event's global reach.
Looking ahead, Juan hopes to compete in more rounds of the world championship but says the cost of travelling overseas remains a significant barrier.
He wasn’t the only local taking on the event this year, with Jack Killey also performing well on home soil in his first WDSC event.
The next events are due to take place in countries including the United States, El Salvador and Turkey, with Juan hoping sponsorship or funding opportunities could help him continue competing internationally while representing the Isle of Man.