Jurby Road in Ramsey has been closed this afternoon following a road traffic collision.
The Isle of Man Constabulary says the closure is currently in place between the junctions with Cliffton Road and Garey Road.
Emergency services are at the scene, and the road is expected to remain closed for at least a couple of hours while they deal with the incident and carry out necessary work.
A police spokesperson said: ‘As soon as we are able to provide a further update we will. Many thanks for your patience at this time.’
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.
Further updates will be issued as soon as more information becomes available.