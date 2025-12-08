Nine Manx Scouts have completed a one-day cycling challenge on Strand Street, collectively covering the full distance of the Raad ny Foillan to raise money for their participation in the 2027 World Scout Jamboree in Poland.
The group cycled throughout the day on static bikes, taking turns to maintain momentum while speaking with members of the public about scouting and their plans for the international event.
The effort raised £410.99, supported by donations from shoppers, passers-by and local businesses.
A spokesperson from the Manx Scouts commented: ‘Special thanks goes to Douglas City Centre Management and Fit Body Fitness for their support in making the event possible.
‘The activity forms part of a wider programme of fundraising and community outreach ahead of the global event in 2027.’
The World Scout Jamboree, held every four years and organised by the World Organisation of the Scout Movement, brings together tens of thousands of young people aged 14 to 17 from more than 170 countries and territories.
The 2027 event in Poland will focus on leadership, sustainability and global citizenship, offering participants two weeks of cultural exchange, outdoor activities and skills development.
Maximus, a scout from Peel, said: ‘I’m incredibly excited for the World Scout Jamboree. It’s a once‑in‑a‑lifetime chance to meet scouts from all around the world, learn new skills, and experience a different culture.
‘Taking part in the cycling challenge was brilliant, and I’m really proud of what our team achieved. Poland 2027 can’t come soon enough!’
The Isle of Man WSJ Patrol plans additional fundraising events in the coming months.
Supporters can contribute through donations, sponsorship or in-kind assistance by contacting [email protected] or by following the Facebook page ‘Manx Scouts at the 2027 World Scout Jamboree’.