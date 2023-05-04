A sea cadet from the island will be in the procession as part of Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III.
Cerys, along with 30 other cadets from the UK, will stand and watch the procession of King Charles and Queen Camilla from Admiralty Arch.
A spokesperson for Government House said: ‘Cerys has been with the sea cadets for six years and is thrilled to have been given the opportunity.’
Cerys, who was selected as the Lieutenant Governor’s cadet, will not be the only uniformed islander heading to London this weekend, as firefighter Amber Carridge will represent the Fire and Rescue Service and Louise Kennaugh and Richard Hewitt will be representing the police.