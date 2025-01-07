Manx Tesco shoppers have been branded the ‘savviest’ after topping the chain’s Clubcard charts.
Tesco has released its Clubcard Unpacked review which looks at the habits of Clubcard users and issues shoppers with their own summary.
The data shows Isle of Man shoppers have accrued the most Clubcard points in Britain on average over the course of 2024.
The chain says: ‘We have shared the savviest region of the UK, with those in the Isle of Man earning an average of 2,231 points, simply by scanning their Tesco Clubcard during 2024.
‘By spending these with Clubcard Reward Partners, shoppers could get more than £40 to spend on anything from cinema tickets, family day trips, a meal out or even to put towards a holiday.’
The review also shows what the British Isles’ favourite combo is for the Tesco lunchtime meal feal.
In the previous two years the Tesco Sausage Bacon & Egg Triple, McCoy's Flame Grilled Steak Grab Bag Crisps 45g and Coca-Cola 500ml has proved the most popular but that has changed in 2024.
The new favourite is the Tesco Chicken Club Sandwich for main, Tesco Egg Protein Pot as the most popular snack, along with the returning top drink of Coca-Cola 500ml.
By watching their own personalised animation in the Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app, recipients can see and share the results of what their own most shopped Meal Deal items were.
In addition to finding out their own most bought Meal Deal items, the video also shows Clubcard members further insights into how they shopped at Tesco last year, from their most frequently purchased products to how many points they saved and spent with Reward Partners.
Customers can also opt into an exclusive competition with 40,000 lucky Clubcard members receiving 500 Clubcard points worth £5 in Clubcard vouchers awarded to their account.
Clubcard members will be able to view their Clubcard Unpacked in the ‘Tesco Grocery and Clubcard’ app or online through their Clubcard account for a limited time.
Over the last year or so, Tesco has opened eight new stores after taking over the Shoprite chain with just the old Winerite store at the bottom of Victoria Road yet to re-open as a new Tesco store.
Peel superstore was the last to open at the start of November, joining others in Castletown, Douglas, Ramsey, Port Erin, Peel and Onchan, alongside the main Douglas store on Lake Road which opened in 2000.
Tesco’s purchase of Shoprite brought to an end 51 years of trading for the island supermarket chain which was launched in 1972 by the Nicholson family.