Manx SPCA column: Why do cats have tails?

A tail helps a cat understand its surroundings and, like whiskers, enables them to feel and sense the environment to assess if it’s safe or comfortable. The nerves in a cat’s tail also send signals to its brain to help it co-ordinate a reaction, enabling it to have a lightning-quick response system. Tails are such a sensitive part of a cat’s body that most cats do not like them to be touched or stroked (and they should never be pulled, even playfully), and if a long-haired tail needs to be brushed this should be done with great care.