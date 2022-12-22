‘A dog is for life not just for Christmas’ is one of the most recognisable strap lines in the UK and it’s stood the test of time – perhaps because its message is such a simple, but important, one.
The slogan was created and first used by the Dogs Trust in 1978 when the charity estimated that about 20% of dogs were given as gifts.
Why is giving a dog, or any other pet, as a gift such a problem?
Well, in some cases it isn’t because the lucky recipient will be well aware that they are about to receive an animal into their lives, and they will have the appropriate resources (from both a knowledge and financial perspective) and environment to give that animal the best possible care.
The problem arises when the recipient may not have the necessary skills or money, or live in appropriate accommodation, which means that the gift eventually becomes a burden.
We field several calls a week about dogs that bark all day while owners are out at work.
So, whilst these dogs may not necessarily have been purchased as gifts, it’s clear that the long-term implications of ownership were not thought through.
Responsible dog owners put remedies in place, and either pay for dog daycare or a dog walker, ask relatives to help out, or return home to give their dog a long lunchtime walk.
The financial implications of pet ownership are often underestimated, and in particular the ever-increasing price of veterinary care.
Simply keeping a dog or cat vaccinated, wormed, and protected against fleas and ticks costs an average of £450 per year and if they become unwell or have an accident, the costs can reach several thousand pounds.
This is why having your pet insured is part of responsible ownership, or, alternatively, keeping funds in a deposit account ringfenced for veterinary care.
Thankfully most people understand that dog and cat ownership is a huge commitment, and they know that if they can’t cope they can turn to the ManxSPCA who will take their pet and find him, or her, a loving new home.
But spare a thought for the humble rabbit, or guinea pig.
For many years these poor creatures have been the real victims of ill-thought-through purchases, and have often been bought as gifts (birthday and Christmas presents) for children.
But, contrary to popular belief, they are not an ideal children’s pet not least because they can live for a very long time – 10 to 12 years in the case of rabbits; and six to eight years in the case of guinea pigs.
Rabbits, in particular, require careful handling and can suffer spinal problems if they are picked up in the wrong way, plus they can give a nasty scratch with the nails on their powerful back legs.
They are also high-maintenance and require cleaning out daily and regular husbandry, and a six- or seven-year-old child soon loses interest.
Over the years the ManxSPCA has witnessed many rabbits and guinea pigs leading wretched lives, stuck in small cages with tiny runs, with little human contact or enrichment.
We rescued Holly at the beginning of the year. She was being kept in a small dog crate, open to the elements and with no room to hop.
Luckily a neighbour witnessed Holly’s plight and called us, enabling us to persuade the owner that Holly would be better off in a new home.
She then spent a few weeks in our small animals unit where she bonded with another rabbit, and the pair are now living happy (or ‘hoppy’) lives with a loving family.
And so the ManxSPCA’s message this Christmas is – always think about the long term.
Be realistic and don’t give in to ‘pester power’ … and , of course, adopt don’t shop.
By adopting an animal from a rescue centre like the ManxSPCA you will be given all the advice and support you need to ensure you and your pet are a perfect match.