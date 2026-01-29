Manx Telecom has announced the latest recipients of its Marg McGee Community Awards, a scheme designed to recognise and support island organisations that contribute positively to the community.
In the most recent round of funding, 19 organisations have been selected to receive support.
The successful groups are Isle of Play, Girlguiding Isle of Man, Isle of Man Scout Association, St Thomas’ Rainbows, Code Club, Southern Befrienders, Rushen Twirlers, Manx Children’s Art Therapy, Isle Stand Up to Suicide, Manx Eating Disorders Support, Alzheimer’s Society, Sleeping Angel Woods, Friends of Robert Owen House, Motiv8 Addiction Services, Isle of Man Netball, Summit Grappling Academy, South Ramsey Bowling Club, Cheer Sport Isle of Man and Ramsey Community Hub.
Funding will be used to support a range of initiatives, including the purchase of arts and crafts storage equipment, promotional materials and mobile devices to assist with creating digital content.
The Marg McGee Community Awards were established in memory of former employee Marg McGee, whose work focused on community engagement and positive change.
Manx Telecom chief executive Gary Lamb said: ‘The Marg McGee Community Awards are incredibly close to our hearts.
‘They celebrate the passion, dedication and compassion shown by so many local organisations who work tirelessly to support our island. We are proud to support more initiatives, and help these organisations continue to make a real difference in our communities.’
To mark the conclusion of the 2025 funding programmes, Manx Telecom hosted an awards evening this week, bringing together organisations selected from both rounds of funding.
Across 2025, a total of 182 applications were received, with 37 organisations benefiting from funding, fibre connectivity or hardware support. The overall investment for the year totalled £20,000.
Further information about the Marg McGee Community Awards and details on how to apply for future funding rounds can be found online at mt.im/mmca.