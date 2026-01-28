A Peel community food project has received a significant boost after an island butcher offered its support simply because it believes in the scheme’s aims.
The Shared Table, which runs weekly community meals at the Western Wellbeing Centre in Peel, has been offered free meat by No.16 Victoria Street butchers in Douglas.
The gesture will allow volunteers to continue providing hearty, home-cooked meals to anyone who would like to attend.
Organisers said they were ‘absolutely blown away’ by the kindness shown by Simon and his team at the butcher’s shop, explaining that the offer was made with no expectations attached.
According to those behind the initiative, Simon said the Manx public had supported his business for many years and that ‘you never know when you might struggle’, adding that giving back to the community felt important.
No.16 Victoria Street has a long history of supporting local causes, having previously worked with Motiv8 and supplied Christmas meat to the Salvation Army.
The Shared Table launched earlier this month with the aim of offering free weekly meals while also addressing loneliness and social isolation.
The project takes place every Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm at the Western Wellbeing Centre, located opposite the entrance to Peel Tesco.
Organisers have been keen to stress that the initiative is not a soup kitchen, but a community meal open to everyone, with no referrals, no questions asked and no judgement.
They said: ‘You don’t have to be old, you don’t have to be on benefits, and you don’t have to prove anything. We just want to feed hungry bellies without judgement.’
Although the first evening last week was quieter than hoped, likely due to poor weather and a recent change of venue, the project has attracted strong interest online.
Volunteers hope more people will attend in the coming weeks, particularly those who do not use social media. You can contact them at 07624 435636.