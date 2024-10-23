Manx Telecom has confirmed that it is currently dealing with ‘intermittent issues’ affecting customers across its networks.
In a statement issued at around 4.30pm today (Wednesday), the telecommunications provider acknowledged the disruption and assured customers that engineers are working to resolve the problems as quickly as possible.
The statement reads: ‘We are aware of intermittent issues affecting customers across our networks.
‘Our engineers are looking into this as a priority and we'll provide an update as soon as we have more information.
‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused.’
The issues appear to be impacting several forms of the companies services, including 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi and phone services. Customers from across the island have reported having no network connection or phone line, with many sharing their frustrations online.
One woman said she had to ‘abandon a purchase in a shop in Strand Street’ due to the outage.
Plenty of others reported that their working day had been ended abruptly as a result of the service problems.