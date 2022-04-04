Manx toddler is to be regular CBeebies star

A Manx toddler made his TV debut on CBeebies this week, beginning his new role on The Toddler Club.

Two-year-old Julio Jack will appear daily on the TV show this week.

It’s part of a five-year contract his family have signed with the BBC children’s channel.

Some of the scenes which will be featured were filmed on island.

For example some videos were shot on Port Erin beach to provide a picturesque Manx background.

The Toddler Club is the sister programme of The Baby Club, which is a 15-minute programme, sharing simple play ideas, songs and stories with parents and their babies, using everyday objects from around the home.

It is designed to give a taste of what it’s like going to a parent and baby group.

The Toddler Club was launched in January 2021 - branded as ‘The Toddler Club at Home’ due to the coronavirus lockdown in place - to include slightly older children.

Due to the huge success of the show, the BBC announced that they were working on the first series of The Toddler Club to be filmed in the studio at the end of last year.

It is presented by Nigel Clarke and Gemma Atkinson – who is new to presenting the show.

Julio’s mum Julia Garforth explained the audition process to the Examiner.

Julio firtst auditioned in September 2021, and saw his call back accepted by the company.

They were then sent a filming guide, which gave instructions regarding lighting and the type of colourful clothing Julio should wear.

He was then sent a five year contract - alongside this initial run of shows, Julio will become a regular face on CBeebies thanks to repeats.

He sent in music choreography and filmed four songs with dances.

Miss Garforth said CBeebies were ‘very impressed with Julio’ and he was therefore asked to film additional sequences.

She said: ‘I thought the choreography was going to be a bit difficult for him, but he absolutely smashed it, I was really impressed.’

In total, Julio was asked to record 17 more videos for the channel to be included in further episodes of the show.

These included doing a variety of different actions, like pointing to the sky and saying “why”, as well as eating a variety of different foods.

The Toddler Club airs daily at 10.20am on CBeebies.

Miss Garforth said: ‘We watched the episodes on iPlayer together - it was really exciting, he was dancing along with himself.’

As for the future, she said: ‘I don’t care what he does - as long as he’s happy, I’m happy.’

Updates on the episodes can be found on Julio’s Instagram account (run by Mama, Julia) at ‘juliojackjj’.