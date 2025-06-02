The A18 Mountain Road will close from 7pm tonight (Monday, June 2) as part of contingency measures introduced ahead of a spell of unseasonably severe weather expected to hit the island later this evening.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed the stretch between Ramsey Hairpin and Creg-ny-Baa will remain closed until the conclusion of Tuesday’s TT racing.
Traffic will not be permitted to join the route at Ramsey Hairpin once the closure comes into effect.
The decision has been taken to ensure organisers can carry out course inspections and safety preparations ahead of racing, which is still scheduled to go ahead on Tuesday, weather permitting.
The Mountain Road was due to shut at 9am tomorrow, while the rest of the course is set to close at 10am.
Gusts of up to 55mph are forecast, particularly around midnight.
The Civil Defence Corps will be on standby to assist any campers who may need alternative shelter, and the Sea Terminal will be open overnight for travellers affected by any ferry disruption.
Island residents are being advised to secure outdoor items such as bins and garden furniture, while those camping are urged to tie down tents, awnings and personal belongings in anticipation of high winds.
Accommodation providers and campsites are also being asked to check their setups and keep an eye on updates from the Met Office.
To date, Tuesday’s racing remains scheduled, with officials hoping the early Mountain Road closure will minimise delays.
Campers requiring assistance overnight can contact the Civil Defence Corps on 07624 331673.