Manx Utilities has announced that there has been power shortage issues in the Peel area.
The lack of electricity was stated to be in the area around the Ballawattleworth Estate in Peel, extending along the coast road towards Kirk Michael.
Manx Utilities commented: 'Engineers are on site, and phone lines are very busy. Updates will be posted as soon as new information is available.'
The latest statement, posted online at 5:15pm, reads: 'We have now managed to restore electricity supplies in most of Peel but we are still working on restoring the supplies on the Peel to Kirk Michael coast road and the surrounding areas.'