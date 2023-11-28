Manx Utilities is hosting a series of drop-in sessions this week for people to learn more about the proposed onshore windfarm.
Earystane and Scard, in the south of the Island, has been earmarked for the renewable energy project.
The Manx Utilities' Board is currently endorsing an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the site, with a number of surveys underway in the south of the island.
The drop-in session are for Manx Utilities to answer some of the questions local residents have regarding the proposed windfarm and are taking place across the island.
The first two drop-in sessions for members of the public will be held tomorrow (Wednesday, November 29) at Arbory Parish Hall and the Sea Terminal, from 9am to 12pm and 2pm to 5pm respectively.
They’ll take place before a public meeting at Rushen Primary School, at 7pm on Wednesday, which will also be attended by MU and Chief Minister Alfred Cannan.
Two further drop-in sessions will take place, at Peel Centenary Centre and Ramsey Town Hall, on Thursday, November 30.
The drop in session in Peel will be open between 9am and 12pm and Ramsey Town Hall will be open betweem 4pm and 7pm.
The southern site has been preferred over Sulby and Druidale, however it's intended that the northern site will be looked at for possibly future development after 2026.
Arbory and Rushen residents have been expressing their concerns about Manx Utilities' plans for wind farms in previous public meetings this year.
Concerns have been raised about the closeness to homes and the impact it could have on local wildlife.
To support the EIA, MUA consultants Wardell Armstrong are undertaking a range of surveys.
MUA has said some surveys are weather dependent and therefore it is not possible to be date specific as to when these will be complete, but it's expected to be in Febraury 2024.