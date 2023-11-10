Manx Utilities staff were deployed to the south east of England to help restore power to communities hit by Storm Ciaran last week.
Mark Gosden, network power systems manager said: ‘We are always happy to help when NEWSAC (North East South West Area Consortium) calls for assistance in times of need.
‘Over the last 10 years, we have been involved in a dozen or so calls for help. Our team do endure long hours during the electricity restoration process as a result of storm damaged power lines, and are overseen by the local electricity distribution company. I am very proud of the five person team we dispatched on this occasion.’