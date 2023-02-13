Manx Wildlife Trust will be holding a live nature paint session this week.
The charity is celebrating Valentine’s Day differently this year with a week-long ‘Love Your Beach’ event.
It includes the nature paint, which will take place on Wednesday from 11am to 1pm.
The session will be led by artist in residence Clare Payne and anyone attending should meet the group on Ramsey beach opposite the Northern Swimming Pool at 11am.
Later in the week, a beach clean at MWT’s adopted beach Fenella will take place on Thursday, February 16, and there will be a beach party on Douglas beach on Saturday, February 18.
From 3pm, the public will be able to join in a shark egg hunt, a Sea Watch, and a beach clean with Beach Buddies.
As the sun goes down, guests will be invited to gather around a beach fire for a collection of romantic tales of the ocean, says MWT.
The aim of the week is to raise awareness of the importance of MWT’s marine conservation work and encourage people to enjoy the Isle of Man’s shores all year round.