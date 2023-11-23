Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) is launching a production to inspire action for wildlife through theatre thanks to a grant from Manx Lottery Trust.
The grant of £27,516 has allowed MWT to commission Hello Little People, a local children’s theatre company, with experience in creating participatory theatre in the Isle of Man, to create an original production with island youngsters.
The focus of the project is the development of an interactive 20 to 30 minute outdoor theatre performance, which aims to educate children about the diverse wildlife found in the Isle of Man and empower them to become part of the solution to the challenges it faces.
The project will involve those aged between 11 and 18 years old.
Through the workshops led by Hello Little People, they will share their concerns and passions regarding wildlife and the environment, which will inspire the script and storyline.
Creators and actors Michelle Jamieson and Chloe Shimmin will lead the first performances of the project in summer 2024, after which young people will receive training to deliver the outdoor theatre experiences to a younger audience aged three to 11.
Lucy Chapman, team wilder coordinator at MWT said: ‘We are very grateful to Manx Lottery Trust for their generous support of this wildlife project.
‘Biodiversity loss and environmental damage will be a huge challenge for the next generation and is already of great concern for many young people.
‘We want young people to know we are really listening to their concerns and their voice is important to Manx Wildlife Trust.’