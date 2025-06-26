The Manx Youth Band and Manx Concert Brass are set to present their annual gala concert on Saturday, July 12 at the Villa Marina Royal Hall.
The evening will include a diverse musical programme, with both bands performing individually and together, as well as featuring a performance by the Platform School’s ‘Skeealyn Vannin’.
The Manx Youth Band will perform ‘I, Daedalus’, which earned them fifth place at the North West Regional Brass Bands Championships in Blackpool earlier this year.
Meanwhile, the Manx Concert Brass will perform ‘Centaur’, a march that won first prize at the 2025 Manx Music Festival.
Tickets are priced at £17.50 for adults, £15 for concessions, and £5 for under-16s.
To book tickets, you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/manx-youth-band-manx-concert-brass-gala-concert/