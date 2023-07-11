Manxman and Ben-my-Chree are both in Heysham today.
The new 1,000-capacity vessel, Manxman, is built to replace the Ben-my-Chree on the Heysham freight route but, on the completion of the Department of Infrastructure's new Liverpool terminal, Manxman will make weekend visits in the winter.
Manxman is in Heysham as the crew is familiarising themselves with bringing the vessel into the ports she will regularly use.
Masters need to make multiple entries into Heysham Port at the controls of Manxman in order to update their 'Pilotage Exemption Certificate' before commencing sailings.
These operations also give dockers and ropemen an opportunity to practise with the new vessel which, although eight metres longer than Ben-my-Chree, has been designed to be a good fit with both Douglas and Heysham port.