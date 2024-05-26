Manxman’s arrival in Heysham today (Sunday) was slightly delayed after it diverted to assist a yacht in distress.
The Steam Packet’s flagship vessel was tasked by Holyhead Coastguard to standby a yacht that had lost power and had an injured person on board.
It diverted course and was at the scene within 10 minutes of the initial call-out.
Rescue boat teams were prepared to launch in case they were needed.
Manxman’s arrival in Heysham was only delayed by about 15 minutes from the scheduled time.
The Steam Packet said passengers were kept updated throughout.