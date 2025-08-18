An uninsured motorist who drove under the influence of cocaine has been hit with a £2,150 fine and banned from the roads for two years.
Ross Michael Charlton admitted the offences, as well as being under the influence of benzoylecgonine, which is a metabolite of cocaine.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were performing speed checks at Douglas Road in Castletown, on May 24 at 5.13pm.
Charlton was driving a Jaguar XFR and came to the attention of police due to concerns about his speed.
Police signalled to him to stop but he drove on, which prompted an officer to get on his own motorbike and then stop him at Bridge Road in Ballasalla.
Checks found that the car was not insured and a drug wipe test proved positive for cocaine.
Blood was taken at police headquarters, which later produced results of 39 for cocaine, which has a legal limit of 10, and 240 for benzoylecgonine, which has a limit of 50.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that there had been no suggestion of poor driving, and that his client was not before the court for failing to stop or speeding.
The advocate said that Charlton said he had seen a person in all black and he had thought that they were just letting another car out.
He said that he had only continued to drive on at a ‘snail’s pace’ and had stopped as soon as he saw the police.
‘There was no element of trying to get away,’ said Mr Wood.
‘He co-operated at the roadside and police headquarters.’
In July 2022, Charlton was jailed for four years and 11 months after admitting importing cocaine and possessing it with intent to supply.
Mr Wood said that, since his release from prison, the defendant had been drug-free.
However, the advocate said that Charlton suffered a break-up with his partner and had found out that a close family member was ill.
‘In an effort to feel better and distance himself from his negative feelings, he fell in with some of the old crew,’ said Mr Wood.
‘He quickly realised that was not the direction he wanted to go.’
The advocate went on to ask for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and remorse.
Regarding the insurance offence, Charlton said that the car had belonged to his father and had been left with him to do some work on it, as he had previously worked in vehicle body repair, but he had mistakenly believed it was insured.
Magistrates fined Charlton, who lives at Prince’s Street in Douglas, £1,500 for driving under the influence of cocaine, and £650 for having no insurance.
No separate penalty was made for the benzoylecgonine offence.
The defendant must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £40 per month.