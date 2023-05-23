The Steam Packet Company's new vessel Manxman has stopped off at Singapore.
Singapore has the world's second-busiest commercial port.
Manxman is currently on its voyage to the Isle of Man after departing Ulsan in South Korea on May 13, but made a stop at Hong Kong to take on additional supplies.
The Steam Packet will be publishing the first entries from senior captain Andy Atkinson’s ‘Captain’s Log’. It will detail the long passage from Ulsan to Douglas and will provide some insight on each location the vessel visits along the way. The first entry will describe Manxman’s first week at sea.