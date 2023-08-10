The Steam Packet's new flagship, the Manxman, will undertake a round island cruise next month.
The special trip will take place on Sunday, September 17 at 10am, returning to Douglas four hours later.
A spokesperson from the ferry operator said: 'We’re pleased to confirm that Manxman will take a cruise in September to allow travellers to experience the stunning new vessel inside and out without undertaking a complete return journey.
'As the event is likely to be very popular, a ballot for tickets has been created.
'Names will be drawn at random, and contacted by the email address provided.
'Tickets will be capped to a maximum of four per customer and names will continue to be drawn until all are allocated.'Tickets for this event will cost £35 per person.
'Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available to purchase whilst on board.
'As the vessel is not licensed to sell alcohol while it is in Manx waters, passengers who would like to enjoy an alcoholic beverage will be welcome to bring your own (BYO) for this sailing only.'