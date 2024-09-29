The Ben-my-Chree is taking over passenger services to and from Heysham this evening (Sunday).
The Manxman is set to undergo a series of inspections, maintenance, and berthing trials at the new Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool.
The trials will take place over a two-week period starting with the Manxman heading to Liverpool today and will be out of service for two-and-a-half weeks.
Manxman will enter a brief dry dock, a routine procedure for a new vessel, where it will undergo a comprehensive inspection of all parts of the vessel, completing a number of warranty items including inspection of the underwater areas and bow thrusters.
Additionally, a permanent repair will be conducted on damage sustained by the Manxman while docking at Heysham Port during high winds last month.
The Steam Packet Company says this essential process ensures the vessel remains in ‘peak operating condition, continuing to meet the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and reliability’.
As part of the scheduled work, Manxman will also carry out mandatory berthing trials at the new Liverpool terminal in preparation for the upcoming winter service with the first Manxmann sailing to Liverpool set for November 9.
In the meantime, the Ben-my-Chree will take over the Heysham service for the next two and a half weeks. Manxman had been due to complete her final passenger sailings before her maintenance break today, but the weather forecast meant the service was cancelled.. The Ben-my-Chree comes into service at 8pm tonight.