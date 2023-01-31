The Steam Packet's new £78 million ferry the Manxman's arrival has been delayed by 'a significant problem in the vessel's system'.
The company's new flagship vessel was meant to enter service in the Spring, but this will now be delayed while its builders rectify the problems that became apparent in sea trials.
A Steam Packet statement said: 'Testing carried out by Manxman’s builders during routine sea trials has revealed a significant problem in the vessel’s systems.
'Additional work will be required to ensure Manxman is up to the rigorous specification set out by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.
'The works will be carried out by the contractors and shipyard that the Steam Packet Company has engaged to build the vessel. This will be followed by further sea trials.
'These additional works will have an impact on the delivery timeline of the vessel to the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company in South Korea and subsequently its arrival in Manx waters.
'There will be no impact on existing or future bookings, all sailings will be carried out by the existing vessels in the Company’s fleet.'