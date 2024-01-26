The Steam Packet has confirmed that a number of ceiling panels within the Niarbyl Lounge of its flagship vessel Manxman have fallen off.
This happened while the ship was sheltering at sea off the coast of Anglesey during the recent Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn.
The damage has required the lounge to close to passengers during sailings this week, with there being no timescale as of yet with regards to how long the lounge will be closed.
Passengers with booked seats were offered a full refund or a free upgrade to the Barrule Lounge.
A Steam Packet spokesman said the ship had to go out to sea during Storm Isha to shelter off the Welsh coast because of the temporary unavailability of her regular King Edward Pier berth due to ongoing modifications.