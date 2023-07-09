A week on from the ship's actual arrival, the Manxman will be publicly welcomed to Douglas today.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s new 1000-person capacity flagship left the port where she was built in Korea in April.
She then travelled 12,000 nautical miles to Douglas and arrived last Sunday.
Due to restricted access on the quayside, the whole 'welcoming' ceremony will be streamed live to a screen on Douglas Head, giving the public the best view of the vessel.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson will make a speech on the quayside, before the traditional champagne bottle is broken on to Manxman’s bow.
The honour of wishing Manxman well will fall to Janice McDowall, Liverpool terminal manager and an employee of the company for more than 20 years.
Manxman is built to replace Ben-my-Chree on the Heysham freight route but, on the completion of the Department of Infrastructure’s new Liverpool terminal, Manxman will make weekend visits in the winter.
Guests include crew members, the artists who have been commissioned to make pieces for the vessel, project team members including contractors, politicians, representatives of the travel industry, media, local business leaders and some of the charities and stakeholders who helped to inform the design of Manxman from an accessibility point of view.
A small group of VIP guests including the Chief Minister, Treasury Minister, board and executive of Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and representatives of Hyundai Heavy Industries will be invited for a private tour of the vessel and to meet the captain.
The public will also be able to watch presentations broadcast from the car deck explaining the history of the project, the delivery voyage from Korea to Southampton and an insight into the art commissioned for the boat.
In the evening, following the conclusion of the event, Manxman will steam out in to the bay, and a fireworks display will provide a fitting finale for the day.
Timings for the day
11:15qm Speeches and champagne bottle breaking
12:30pm Build and delivery keynote speeches
10:30pm Fireworks and Manxman sail by