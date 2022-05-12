Many different ways to view the countryside

You can never get used to looking at certain views of the Isle of Man, no matter how many times you’ve seen them and, more than often, they can look different each time.

Certainly, the same views can also look very different when seen through the eyes of some of the many landscape painters, photographers and artists that are inspired by the island’s scenery.

A new exhibition, ‘A Very Manx View’, housed at the Hodgson Loom Gallery, based at the Laxey Woollen Mills, has collected the works of seven different local artists who have interpreted the island’s landscape in their own unique way and created a stunning exhibition of art works, created from a variety of different media, inspired by the local vistas.

Photographer Greg Barlow’s has captured silhouetted tree-lines, printed on to aluminium and digitally reworked into mandalas and triskelions, while artist Barry Westcott has captured the power and character of crashing waves and shorelines, and Tony Hewson has painted the light shining through new leaves.

Janine Skelly has created a range of joyful and charming Manx cottages and harbour scenes, and Sue King has produced bold and contemporary landscape paintings.

Woodturner Mark Smyth has created a world of whirls and swirls, creating new landscapes from wood that was once part of the island landscape, and Colleen Corlett has produced some intricately carved moments inspired by her garden, capturing local flora and fauna, plus the odd famous building.

The paintings, photographs, sculptures and carvings, inspired by everything from the wild coastlines to the delights of the back garden, have been curated by Julia Ashby Smyth, who said that the collection represents many different viewpoints of the island’s wild side.

‘Whether it be the dappled glens, pebbled shorelines, stone cottages or landmark structures, there are many iconic views on this island and equally many incredible artists able to capture the essence of those places in a vast array of styles and mediums,’ said Julia.

‘This exhibition features seven artists, each bringing their own unique perspective of places and things that stir the heart and make you think of home, rekindle memories or tempt you with places yet to explore.