The government’s latest labour market report shows that 291 people were registered as unemployed in March.
This is a decrease of 22 persons from the previous month (February), and an increase of 29 persons compared with the same month last year (March 2022).
The report, which compiled and published by the Statistics Isle of Man team, also showed the unemployment rate for March is 0.6%, which is a decrease of 0.1% on the previous month.
The unemployment rate is the proportion of economically active population registered as unemployed.
A total of 811 job vacancies remained at the Job Centre during the period, which is a decrease of 30 vacancies compared to the previous month.
Of these, 56% (451) were full-time positions and 44% (360) were part time.
It is estimated that 736 individuals are unemployed and looking for work in March compared with 758 in February.
This amounts to an unemployment rate of 1.6%.