Manx Music Festival stalwart Marilyn Cannell has died.
The 76 year-old passed away at Hospice Isle of Man surrounded by her family.
An accomplished musician, Marilyn (née Fargher), of Kirk Michael, had been involved with The Guild for almost 70 years as a competitor and later as an official accompanist and then spectator.
The retired teacher and Methodist local preacher was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2011 for her services to music.
A Guild spokesperson said: ‘A popular and familiar face at our annual festival, the Guild executive committee and its wider family will greatly miss Marilyn – for her enthusiasm, sense of fun, hard work, down-to-earth manner - and most of all her kindness.’
Marilyn was a much-loved wife to John, mother of the late Emily, Ruth, Eleanor and Christiana, sister, auntie and grandmother.
A reflective service of words and music will take place at Douglas Crematorium on Thursday next week (January 11) at 10am, followed by a service of celebration at Kirk Michael Methodist Church at 1.30pm.
Anyone wishing to attend is asked to wear bright colours.
The family has asked for family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man.
- You can read further tributes to Mrs Cannell in this week's edition of the Manx Independent published on Thursday