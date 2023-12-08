A marine scientist in the island has been named as one of the world’s top 50 environmental female rising stars.
Taylor Bridgens, who lives in Derbyhaven, is the island’s marine monitoring officer in the Department for Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA).
Taylor has been named as one of the world’s 50 female rising stars in environment, social, and governance (ESG) by the prestigious ‘Women of the Future’ organisation.
The honour celebrates the talented female’s and role models aged 35 and under from around the world who are at the forefront of ESG.
In announcing Taylor’s inclusion in the list, a spokesperson from Women of the Future said: ‘At the age of 28, she is the key marine science field expert in the Isle of Man, the first entire country to earn UNESCO Biosphere status.
‘In her current government role, Taylor developed the Isle of Man’s “marine monitoring strategy”, studying the impact of climate change and human activity on marine resources.
‘This contribution to long-term sustainability is the result of both her scientific credentials and advocacy skills’.
Taylor is the daughter of a Canadian nurse and a British Master Mariner.
From the age of three months, Taylor lived on international waters, as her father was the captain of a private yacht and the family lived onboard.
Living on the ocean, she gained an insatiable curiosity about what was found beneath its surface.
Taylor’s passion for marine science developed further as she grew older, and she soon started learning about climate change and the impacts humans have on ecosystems.
Speaking after she received the accolade, Taylor commented: ‘Environmental, social, and governance are interconnected on so many levels and are a crucial lens for viewing the world.
‘Everything is affected by our environment, which in turn has social implications and it is through responsible governance that positive change can be made.’