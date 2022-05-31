Mark Lewin to remain CEO of Department of Enterprise

The Department for Enterprise has confirmed that its current chief executive officer, Mark Lewin, is to remain in post.

Only a few weeks ago it was annouced that Mr Lewin was to return to the Cabinet Office with the hunt for a new Chief Executive for DfE said to be underway.

Alfred Cannan MHK, Chief Minister and current Minister for Enterprise, commented: ‘We are hitting a pivotal time for our Island Plan with the completion of the new economic strategy due in the coming weeks. I have asked Mark Lewin to return to the department full time in order to provide stability, and to support the economic strategy and all the major initiatives that will flow from that.’

The Chief Minister continued: ‘I am also very keen to continue to support the executive agency model and have asked Mark to work with the four executive agency boards to look at ways to give them more autonomy and control, freeing them up further from some of the confines they find placed upon them as a direct function of the department.’