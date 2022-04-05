Marking 46 years of taking the reins

Riding for the Disabled Association Isle of Man (Charity 270), is this year celebrating its 46th anniversary.

The group recently held a lunch to celebrate the milestone, and to raise awareness of the important work they do.

From modest beginnings, the charity have been able to offer continuous riding sessions for the island’s disabled community since its inception.

Founding member Brenda Charlton opened the event by welcoming honoured guests His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor and Lady Lorimer, other founding members, retired and current volunteers, and everyone who had come to support the event.

The guests enjoyed listening to a short history of the group and reminiscences from Brenda and current President Priscilla Mayall, and after lunch a fascinating talk by Sarah Duncan on the Privileged Horses of Renaissance Italy.

Current chairman Joan Waters explained that as a charity, the group realise how important it is to raise awareness of the work that they do.

Whilst they have been able to offer such a valuable service to the island’s disabled community for 46 years, the charity is very mindful that this has only been possible because of the continued generosity of many individuals and organisations.

After the anniversary lunch, I spoke to Jackie Turnbull from the charity about their important work and the impact they have on those with disabilities in the island.

Who are you/What do you do?

Riding for the Disabled Association, Isle of Man, is an independent charity that is a member group of Riding for the Disabled Association.

As part of Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), our riding sessions over the years have benefitted the lives of many of the island’s disabled children and adults.

RDA is an inclusive and diverse organisation which welcomes students with physical and learning disabilities, and autism, and there are no age restrictions.

Through the sessions, we provide therapy, fitness, skills development and opportunities for achievement – all supported by our wonderful volunteers and qualified RDA coaches.

Why/when did you form?

The Isle of Man Group was established 46 years ago, in the summer of 1976 when the local committee of the British Horse Society held a meeting to discuss the possibility of starting an RDA group in the island.

A steering committee was formed, and the first meeting held on October 20, 1976.

Over the next 40 years, the group went from strength to strength, and has been riding continuously throughout.

For various reasons the venues have changed over the years, and our current home is at The Guilcagh, in Andreas where we ride all day on Tuesdays and have two sessions on Friday evenings in term time.

What has been your biggest achievement?

Over the years the group has had many proud and memorable moments.

There have been four visits from Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, who is the Riding for the Disabled Association’s President, in 1979, 1984, 1994 and 2004, and also in 2005 the group was awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

However, the biggest achievement of the group is arguably the impact that our riding sessions have had on the many riders who have ridden with us.

During our 46 years the group has enriched the lives of many hundreds of children and adults.

Our riding sessions provide a broad range of physical and mental benefits, in a safe and fun environment and have a meaningful impact on both the riders and helpers who share in the joy of seeing progressive improvement in skills and confidence.

What is your biggest ambition for the future?

There is a considerable ongoing financial commitment including hire of ponies, hire of riding school, providing specialist equipment, insurance, training, competition fees and travel.

Generous supporters have enabled the group to continually provide seven group riding sessions per week, as well as the purchase of essential equipment such as the fully automated lift for assistance in mounting the ponies.

In addition, we have been able to take groups of Manx riders to Clywd Special Riding Centre, which has proved particularly beneficial to the riders in their confidence riding, and also developing their independence.

We hope to be able to continue with this work, enriching the lives of the island’s disabled community for many more years to come.

How can people get involved/Where can THEY find you aNd donatE?

We are always looking for volunteers, and there are many aspects to help with which are equine and non-equine based, but no specific experience is required.

Whatever skills you can bring, giving your time to RDA will mean that more disabled people can enjoy the fun and therapy of horses.

The Isle of Man Group has volunteers of all ages, and is a very welcoming group.

As well as helping and supporting RDA, many have made life-long friendships over the years.

Full details of how you can support, or join us as a volunteer are available on:

l Our website: www.rda-iom.co.uk

l Our Facebook page: ‘Riding for the Disabled Isle of Man’

l Our Instagram: ‘isleofmanrda’