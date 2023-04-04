Preparations are under way for the King's coronation.
The official festivities will span a three-day weekend of celebration between Saturday, May 6, and Monday, May 8.
On the Monday, people are being encouraged to ‘lend a hand and make a change’ by volunteering their time and joining in with The Big Help Out. An app has been launched to match up volunteers and organisations, with details available at thebighelpout.org.uk.
Over the three days of celebrations, communities are being encouraged to organise a 'coronation big lunch'. More details, ideas, tips and resources – as well as a free information pack – are available at this site.
The 'coronation big lunch' is being given a Manx twist by Biosphere Isle of Man with Biosphere Bee Community Picnics.
Intended to help connect people with nature, the picnics aim to encourage friends, neighbours and community groups to come together and enjoy local produce in a natural setting. Full details including how to get a free information pack are available at this site.
A number of events to celebrate the coronation will be taking place around the island and a Coronation Event Fund has been established to support local authorities, community groups and charities in funding these.
Local authorities can apply for a one-off grant of up to £2,000, while community groups and charities can apply for funding of up to £500.
The money can be used to cover up to 80% of specific eligible costs such as venue hire, entertainment, promotion and equipment. Every effort should be made to support local suppliers wherever possible.
Eligible events include live music and entertainment, festival activities and exhibitions. Individuals interested in supporting the development of these events are encouraged to reach out to their local authorities.
Events must demonstrate a clear connection to the coronation and be open to the public. The deadline for applications is April 28.
The coronation emblem, by the celebrated British designer Sir Jony Ive, has been given a Manx makeover, with a Manx Gaelic version available for use.
Minister for the Cabinet Office Kate Lord-Brennan MHK said: 'This is a truly historic moment and one of constitutional significance for the island as our new Lord of Mann is crowned.
'The coronation will have pomp and ceremony, but the King and the Queen Consort have made clear their desire for the strengthening of community bonds to be at the heart of the celebrations.
'With a focus on family, friends and volunteering, the Coronation represents an opportunity to come together, to make lifelong memories, and to have a positive impact across our island.'
On Saturday, May 6, for the coronation itself, starting with the King’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
The King and the Queen Consort will both be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury in a ceremony that dates back more than 1,000 years.
Charles and Camilla will then return to Buckingham Palace in the coronation procession before the traditional appearance on the palace balcony.
Sunday will see a coronation concert staged on the East Lawn at Windsor Castle in a first for the 1,000-year-old fortress. Broadcast live by the BBC, the concert will feature global music icons and contemporary stars.