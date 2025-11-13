The Marown church community came together on Sunday to mark Remembrance with a striking new addition to this year’s service, a handmade poppy fall, crafted with care by parish volunteers.
The display, which now adorns Marown Parish Church, was the idea of warden Chrissy Carter, who previously created a smaller version for St Luke’s Church in Baldwin several years ago
This year, she rallied a group of parishioners, ‘mainly ladies, but perhaps one or two gentlemen,’ as the Reverend Janice Ward joked, to knit and crochet an impressive 524 poppies in red, white and purple.
‘The poppy fall was Chrissy’s inspiration,’ Rev Ward said. ‘It must have taken many, many hours to make all of those poppies and for Chrissy to put them together.
‘It really added to the atmosphere of our Remembrance Sunday service, which is for the whole parish, not just our church community.’
Ahead of the service, the group behind the creation gathered for an afternoon of tea and cake on the Saturday, celebrating the completion of their months-long project.
The finished piece was proudly on display during Sunday’s poignant service, where the community gathered to remember those from the parish who gave their lives in conflict.
This year’s Remembrance held added significance, as it was the first time the names of those from Foxdale were included in the roll of honour.
‘Alas, St Paul’s Church in Foxdale has been closed,’ Rev Ward explained. ‘We felt it was right that their names should be remembered here too, as we are one ecclesiastical parish.’
With Remembrance now past, Rev Ward said attention turns to Advent and Christmas preparations, alongside a major heating and lighting project.
‘This building has a significant place in the hearts and history of the people here,’ she added.