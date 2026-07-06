Parishioners in Marown are preparing for a day of fun, games and community spirit as the annual Marown Parish Day returns to the Memorial Playing Fields in Crosby.
Taking place on Sunday, July 12, the event begins at 1pm at the Old Church Road site and promises entertainment for all ages while raising vital funds for the independent charity that manages the fields.
Unlike any other facility in the island, the Marown Memorial Playing Fields are completely independent, not owned by the government or local authority, and are run solely by a committee of dedicated volunteers, with support from local sports clubs and the wider community.
This year’s Parish Day will feature a wide range of family-friendly activities.