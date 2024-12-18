Marown Commissioners have warned residents that rates are likely to increase again next year as the local authority faces rising costs.
Reflecting on 2024, Commissioner Alison Lynch said the focus has been on maintaining the parish and working closely with residents to take pride in their community.
‘For Marown, it’s been pretty much business as usual - just trying to keep the parish clean and tidy and working with the residents’, Alison said.
She highlighted simple but important efforts, such as encouraging residents to cut back overhanging hedges that can create hazards for pedestrians, especially children walking to school or people with limited eyesight.
‘The last thing that people need is to be hit in the face with overgrown hedges and branches’, she explained.
‘Legally, we haven’t gone down this route yet, but we can give notice to people to request they have their hedges cut back by a certain date.
‘If they don’t, we can arrange to have it done and bill the homeowner for the service.’
Ms. Lynch added: ‘Really, it’s about working with people and asking them to take pride in the parish they live in.
‘Marown is a great parish, I’m bound to say that because I live there, but I’m a Marown girl through and through. It’s good to put something back into the parish.’
Earlier this year, Marown’s rates went up to 195p, a 7.8% increase, a decision Ms. Lynch stands by.
‘Things aren’t getting any easier.
‘We haven’t yet set our rates for the next municipal year, that has to be done by the end of January, but it’s probably not going to be good news for parishioners, to be honest.’
Ms Lynch cited rising costs as a major challenge for the commissioners, particularly for waste disposal and energy.
‘We are very much governed by prices inflicted upon the local authority.
‘For example, the charges at the Energy from Waste Plant are increasing dramatically.
‘We do try to keep the rates as low as we can, but everything has gone up in price.’
Looking to 2025, projects will depend on what the commissioners can afford, Ms Lynch said.
However, one confirmed development is a new street lighting scheme aimed at improving visibility and safety on the main road.
The commissioners are working with Manx Utilities to replace street lights and fittings as part of the project.
When asked about other plans, Ms Lynch said decisions would be made during the budget meeting in the coming months.
‘It really does depend on what we can afford and what increase is put on the rates for us to survive’. she said. ‘We don’t have big reserves.’
Additional reporting by local democracy reporter Emma Draper