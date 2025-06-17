There’s been another sighting of Gef the Mongoose - this time at Pulrose power station.
The mongoose, which escaped from the Curragh’s Wildlife Park in Ballaugh before TT, has been spotted multiple times on the outskirts of Douglas in recent days - 16 miles away from his home.
He is one of two yellow mongoose pups born at the end of September last year.
The escapee, who has been nicknamed Gef by staff at the Wildlife Park, is believed to have burrowed his way out of his enclosure.
It is thought he tunneled out to look for a mate.
He was first spotted in a garden in Union Mills and then at industrial estates in south Douglas.
Keepers have been setting traps at the locations where Gef has been spotted.
Manx Utilities posted a video on Facebook of him sculking around Pulrose Power Station last night.
A spokesperson said: ‘Gef the Mongoose [has been] generating a bit of a buzz. He was spotted making an impromptu visit to Pulrose power station last evening. The team from the Curraghs Wildlife Park have been notified.’
Wildlife Park general manager Kathleen Graham confirmed Gef is still at large.
She said: ‘It’s not that we don’t know where he is but that he really doesn’t want to get caught. He’s really canny at not getting trapped. Mongooses are very alert, very wise.
‘He’s been in the same area for some time and he has established a bit of a territory.’
She said Mongoose can eat earth worms, beatles, small mammals, snails and there was evidence that Gef has been raiding bins.
‘He’s not going to starve,’ she said.